Recent Health Headlines: FDA Approvals, Walgreens Settlement, and More

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved new therapies for multiple sclerosis and eczema, expanding treatment options for patients. Roche's injectable version of its multiple sclerosis therapy, Ocrevus Zunovo, now provides a more accessible alternative for care centers. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's eczema drug Ebglyss has been green-lighted for use in patients aged 12 and older.

In legal news, Walgreens Boots Alliance will pay $106.8 million to settle allegations of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for prescriptions that were never dispensed. The Department of Justice stated that Walgreens violated the federal False Claims Act over an 11-year period.

Global health efforts saw a boost as the World Health Organization cleared Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine and established a scheme to ensure its distribution to vulnerable populations in low-income countries. This aims to counteract the spread of the mpox virus, particularly in hard-hit African nations.

