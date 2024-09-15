Left Menu

Recent Health Headlines: FDA Approvals, Walgreens Settlement, and More

Recent health news highlights include the FDA's approval of new therapies for multiple sclerosis and eczema, a $106.8 million settlement by Walgreens over prescription fraud charges, WHO's initiative for mpox vaccine access in poor countries, and updates on lung cancer treatment and mammography findings related to heart disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:27 IST
Recent Health Headlines: FDA Approvals, Walgreens Settlement, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved new therapies for multiple sclerosis and eczema, expanding treatment options for patients. Roche's injectable version of its multiple sclerosis therapy, Ocrevus Zunovo, now provides a more accessible alternative for care centers. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's eczema drug Ebglyss has been green-lighted for use in patients aged 12 and older.

In legal news, Walgreens Boots Alliance will pay $106.8 million to settle allegations of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for prescriptions that were never dispensed. The Department of Justice stated that Walgreens violated the federal False Claims Act over an 11-year period.

Global health efforts saw a boost as the World Health Organization cleared Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine and established a scheme to ensure its distribution to vulnerable populations in low-income countries. This aims to counteract the spread of the mpox virus, particularly in hard-hit African nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024