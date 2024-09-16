West Bengal Health Crisis: Minister Criticizes Junior Doctors' Protest

Senior West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday slammed the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, calling it a 'drama' and an 'event' politicized to smear the TMC government.

While doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan for the eighth day and their 'cease work' for the 36th day, they demand justice for a medic who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital.

Despite government invitations for talks, the junior doctors insist on meeting their demands—including the removal of the Kolkata Police Commissioner and senior health officials—before ending the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)