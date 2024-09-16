West Bengal Health Crisis: Minister Criticizes Junior Doctors' Protest
Senior West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury criticized junior doctors' 'cease work,' labelling it a 'politicized event.' Doctors demand justice for a raped-murdered medic, removal of the Police Commissioner, and senior health officials. The government invites them for talks, emphasizing the need to end the protest.
Senior West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday slammed the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, calling it a 'drama' and an 'event' politicized to smear the TMC government.
While doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan for the eighth day and their 'cease work' for the 36th day, they demand justice for a medic who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital.
Despite government invitations for talks, the junior doctors insist on meeting their demands—including the removal of the Kolkata Police Commissioner and senior health officials—before ending the protest.
