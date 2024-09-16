Taliban Halts Polio Vaccination Campaigns: Reasons Unclear
The Taliban has suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, a country where the disease remains uncontrolled. The U.N. received news of the suspension right before a scheduled September campaign. WHO is exploring alternatives, given the rise in polio cases. Similar challenges persist in neighboring Pakistan.
In a concerning development, the Taliban has suspended polio vaccination campaigns across Afghanistan, as reported by the United Nations on Monday. Afghanistan remains one of only two countries where the transmission of polio has never been halted, the other being Pakistan.
The suspension, announced just before the planned September immunization drive, lacked an official explanation. Efforts to get a response from the Taliban-led government have thus far been unfruitful.
World Health Organization officials suggest a possible shift from traditional house-to-house vaccination methods to administering immunizations at fixed sites like mosques. The WHO reported 18 polio cases in Afghanistan in 2023, predominantly in the southern region, compared to six cases the previous year. Neighboring Pakistan also faces violence against polio campaigns, with militants targeting both vaccination teams and their police escorts, perpetuating the myth that these campaigns are Western conspiracies aimed at sterilizing children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
