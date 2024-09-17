Junior Doctors' Agitation Continues Amid Promises from West Bengal CM Banerjee

Junior doctors in West Bengal announced on Monday night that they will maintain their 'cease work' and demonstrations until all promises by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are met.

The medical professionals lauded Banerjee's decision to remove Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and saw it as a moral victory.

''We will continue our 'cease work' and demonstration at Swasthya Bhavan until the CM's promises materialize. We also await Tuesday's Supreme Court hearing on the RG Kar rape-murder case,'' one doctor stated.

The junior doctors have planned a meeting post-hearing to decide on their next steps.

The medics celebrated after Banerjee's announcement and addressed the media post their meeting with her at Kalighat.

Earlier, Banerjee announced the removal of the Kolkata police commissioner, director of health services, and director of medical education following extensive discussions with the doctors to resolve the month-long impasse over the RG Kar hospital incident.

''Our movement was supported by the common people. The state administration conceded after 38 days. We must continue until we achieve justice for our sister,'' another junior doctor commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)