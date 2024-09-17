Left Menu

Junior Doctors' Agitation Continues Amid Promises from West Bengal CM Banerjee

Junior doctors in West Bengal have vowed to continue their strike and protests until all promises made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are fulfilled. They celebrated the removal of key officials as a moral victory and await further developments in the RG Kar rape-murder case. A meeting to discuss future actions will be held after a Supreme Court hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2024 01:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 01:53 IST
Junior Doctors' Agitation Continues Amid Promises from West Bengal CM Banerjee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in West Bengal announced on Monday night that they will maintain their 'cease work' and demonstrations until all promises by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are met.

The medical professionals lauded Banerjee's decision to remove Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and saw it as a moral victory.

''We will continue our 'cease work' and demonstration at Swasthya Bhavan until the CM's promises materialize. We also await Tuesday's Supreme Court hearing on the RG Kar rape-murder case,'' one doctor stated.

The junior doctors have planned a meeting post-hearing to decide on their next steps.

The medics celebrated after Banerjee's announcement and addressed the media post their meeting with her at Kalighat.

Earlier, Banerjee announced the removal of the Kolkata police commissioner, director of health services, and director of medical education following extensive discussions with the doctors to resolve the month-long impasse over the RG Kar hospital incident.

''Our movement was supported by the common people. The state administration conceded after 38 days. We must continue until we achieve justice for our sister,'' another junior doctor commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024