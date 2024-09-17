Antibiotic Resistance Crisis: Millions at Risk

A staggering number of over a million people worldwide have succumbed to antibiotic resistance annually from 1990 to 2021. According to a global analysis published in The Lancet, this figure could rise to over 39 million in the next quarter-century.

The most affected regions are projected to be South Asia, including countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, with an estimated 11.8 million deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections between 2025 and 2050.

Antibiotic resistance, where bacteria and fungi evolve to defeat drugs meant to eliminate them, poses a growing global threat. Researchers from the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM) Project warn that southern and eastern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa will also face high mortality rates.

Notably, deaths among individuals aged 70 and above due to antibiotic resistance surged by over 80% between 1990 and 2021 and are expected to continue increasing among older populations. Conversely, deaths among children under five have dropped by more than half during the same period.

Kevin Ikuta, an affiliate professor at the University of Washington's Institute of Health Metrics (IHME), noted that while infections in young children are less frequent, they are harder to treat when they occur. Improved access to healthcare and antibiotics could save 92 million lives by 2050.

Antibiotic resistance, a cornerstone issue of modern healthcare, demands immediate attention. By understanding evolving trends, decisions can be made to mitigate this growing threat and avert a potential global health crisis.

