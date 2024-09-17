Left Menu

New mpox Virus Infection Detected in Malaysia

Malaysia's health ministry reported a new case of the mpox virus, clade 2 variety. Detected on Monday, the male patient showed symptoms starting September 11, including fever, sore throat, and cough. The health ministry made this announcement on Tuesday.

