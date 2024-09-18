Left Menu

Junior Doctors Intensify Protests: Demand Justice for Colleague and Overhaul of Health System

Junior doctors continue their strike and sit-in near Swasthya Bhavan, demanding justice for a colleague who was raped and murdered. They request the Health Secretary's removal and call for systemic changes in state-run healthcare. The protest enters its ninth day, with demands for improved safety and proper fund allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a continued show of resolve, junior doctors persisted with their strike and sit-in protest near Swasthya Bhavan on Wednesday, demanding justice for a colleague who was both raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The agitation, now in its ninth day outside Swasthya Bhavan and 40th day in hospitals, focuses on the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam and aims to eliminate the 'threat culture' in state-run hospitals, cited as crucial for restoring collapsed healthcare systems.

Following their latest general body meeting that extended late into the night on Tuesday, the doctors labelled the state's administrative actions as a 'partial victory,' demanding further discussions with the Chief Minister on ensuring the safety and security of doctors and transparent use of the Rs 100 crore allocated for this purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

