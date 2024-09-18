Junior Doctors Intensify Protests: Demand Justice for Colleague and Overhaul of Health System

In a continued show of resolve, junior doctors persisted with their strike and sit-in protest near Swasthya Bhavan on Wednesday, demanding justice for a colleague who was both raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The agitation, now in its ninth day outside Swasthya Bhavan and 40th day in hospitals, focuses on the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam and aims to eliminate the 'threat culture' in state-run hospitals, cited as crucial for restoring collapsed healthcare systems.

Following their latest general body meeting that extended late into the night on Tuesday, the doctors labelled the state's administrative actions as a 'partial victory,' demanding further discussions with the Chief Minister on ensuring the safety and security of doctors and transparent use of the Rs 100 crore allocated for this purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)