Left Menu

India’s Integrated Approach to Health and Education Unveiled at PAFI Forum

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted India's mixed model combining public and private sectors in health and education at the PAFI Annual Forum. Key officials discussed inclusive growth through job creation, healthcare, global integration, and robust domestic industries. Women's empowerment and overcoming industry arbitrages were also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:44 IST
India’s Integrated Approach to Health and Education Unveiled at PAFI Forum
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted India's mixed model for integrating public and private sectors in health and education during the 11th Annual Forum of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) on Wednesday.

Chandra noted that India's health spending has escalated from 1.2% to 1.8% of GDP, reflecting a strengthened commitment to healthcare quality and access. Vulnerable households benefit from cash transfers, balancing immediate relief with long-term infrastructural investments.

Other officials, including Vini Mahajan from the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Dammu Ravi from the Ministry of External Affairs, discussed job creation, global integration, and robust domestic industries. Women's economic participation and overcoming industry arbitrages were underscored as critical to India's inclusive growth ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024