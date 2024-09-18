India’s Integrated Approach to Health and Education Unveiled at PAFI Forum

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted India's mixed model for integrating public and private sectors in health and education during the 11th Annual Forum of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) on Wednesday.

Chandra noted that India's health spending has escalated from 1.2% to 1.8% of GDP, reflecting a strengthened commitment to healthcare quality and access. Vulnerable households benefit from cash transfers, balancing immediate relief with long-term infrastructural investments.

Other officials, including Vini Mahajan from the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Dammu Ravi from the Ministry of External Affairs, discussed job creation, global integration, and robust domestic industries. Women's economic participation and overcoming industry arbitrages were underscored as critical to India's inclusive growth ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)