Delhi Government Prepares Comprehensive 'Viksit Delhi' Budget for Inclusive Growth

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the upcoming 'Viksit Delhi' budget for 2025-26, emphasizing comprehensive public consultation to address diverse societal needs. The government plans to focus on women's welfare, economic opportunities, education, healthcare, transport, and pollution control, promising to integrate public input into sustainable and inclusive development policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:57 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans for the 'Viksit Delhi' budget for 2025-26, set to be presented in March. The Delhi government aims to incorporate public suggestions to ensure the budget caters to the needs of all societal segments.

Ahead of the budget, consultations are planned with women's organizations, trade bodies, and various community groups to integrate their insights into policies focusing on women's welfare, economic development, education, and healthcare. Gupta assured the fulfillment of the BJP's election promises, prioritizing social welfare and infrastructure improvements.

The proposed budget will address healthcare, public transport, pollution, education, and job creation. Meanwhile, Gupta noted potential irregularities in previous governance, as only two CAG reports have been revealed, with more anticipated. The BJP's recent electoral success in Delhi underscores the urgency of delivering on these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

