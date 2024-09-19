Left Menu

Explosions in Lebanon Severely Disrupt Health Sector, WHO Responds

A series of booby-trapped explosions in Lebanon this week severely disrupted its vulnerable health sector, resulting in 37 fatalities and over 3,000 injuries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has responded by distributing blood supplies and trauma kits. Emergency drills and stockpiled supplies helped mitigate further casualties.

Updated: 19-09-2024 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Explosions in booby-trapped radios and pagers in Lebanon this week have seriously disrupted its fragile health sector, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Thursday.

The U.N. health agency stated that Lebanese health authorities reported 37 fatalities and over 3,000 injuries from these blasts, which occurred in areas dominated by Hezbollah, an anti-Israel militant group. "These events have seriously disrupted Lebanon's already fragile health system," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference. The global body has since distributed blood supplies and trauma kits to aid the country.

"The whole health system came under immense pressure very, very quickly," noted WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan at the briefing. Dr Abdinasir Abubakar, WHO's representative in Lebanon, stated that 100 hospitals were involved in the response. Pre-attack emergency drills and stocked supplies helped doctors and nurses prepare in advance, thereby limiting casualties and ensuring a swifter response.

In the same briefing, Tedros highlighted rising mpox cases in Africa, announcing that the WHO would send 33 tonnes of supplies to the Democratic Republic of Congo for testing, treatment, and prevention. He also acknowledged the decline in Guinea Worm cases globally, expressing hope that Guinea Worm could become the second human disease eradicated after smallpox in 1980.

(With inputs from agencies.)

