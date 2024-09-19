Explosions in Lebanon Severely Disrupt Health Sector, WHO Responds

Explosions in booby-trapped radios and pagers in Lebanon this week have seriously disrupted its fragile health sector, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Thursday.

The U.N. health agency stated that Lebanese health authorities reported 37 fatalities and over 3,000 injuries from these blasts, which occurred in areas dominated by Hezbollah, an anti-Israel militant group. "These events have seriously disrupted Lebanon's already fragile health system," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference. The global body has since distributed blood supplies and trauma kits to aid the country.

"The whole health system came under immense pressure very, very quickly," noted WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan at the briefing. Dr Abdinasir Abubakar, WHO's representative in Lebanon, stated that 100 hospitals were involved in the response. Pre-attack emergency drills and stocked supplies helped doctors and nurses prepare in advance, thereby limiting casualties and ensuring a swifter response.

In the same briefing, Tedros highlighted rising mpox cases in Africa, announcing that the WHO would send 33 tonnes of supplies to the Democratic Republic of Congo for testing, treatment, and prevention. He also acknowledged the decline in Guinea Worm cases globally, expressing hope that Guinea Worm could become the second human disease eradicated after smallpox in 1980.

