X Lawyers to Present Brazil Legal Representative Soon
X lawyers in Brazil, Andre Zonaro and Sergio Rosenthal, stated that a legal representative for the social media platform will be presented to the Supreme Court soon. The absence of a legal representative led to the court ordering the platform's shutdown in Brazil last month.
X lawyers in Brazil, Andre Zonaro and Sergio Rosenthal, told Reuters that the social media platform will present a legal representative to the Supreme Court 'very soon.'
The absence of a legal representative in Brazil was a key factor leading the Supreme Court to order the shutdown of X in the country last month.
