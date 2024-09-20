Left Menu

X Lawyers to Present Brazil Legal Representative Soon

X lawyers in Brazil, Andre Zonaro and Sergio Rosenthal, stated that a legal representative for the social media platform will be presented to the Supreme Court soon. The absence of a legal representative led to the court ordering the platform's shutdown in Brazil last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:19 IST
X Lawyers to Present Brazil Legal Representative Soon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

X lawyers in Brazil, Andre Zonaro and Sergio Rosenthal, told Reuters that the social media platform will present a legal representative to the Supreme Court 'very soon.'

The absence of a legal representative in Brazil was a key factor leading the Supreme Court to order the shutdown of X in the country last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024