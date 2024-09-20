Kauvery Marathon Nellai Promotes Heart Health

TIRUNELVELI, 20th September 2024 – The 3rd edition of the Kauvery Marathon Nellai, themed 'Run for Your Healthy Heart,' will bring together nearly 4,500 participants this year.

This marathon aims to raise awareness about the critical importance of heart health and physical fitness, coinciding with World Heart Day celebrations. The official marathon T-shirt and medal were unveiled in the presence of Mr. Vairamuthu, Unit Head of Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Vairamuthu remarked, 'The Kauvery Marathon Nellai serves as a platform to raise awareness about heart health. It is encouraging to witness growing participation, reflecting the community's commitment to cardiovascular well-being. This year's theme underscores the vital role of maintaining a healthy heart through active living.'

As the marathon approaches, participants are gearing up to contribute to the cause of promoting heart health and overall fitness.

