Prime Minister Modi to Launch U-WIN Portal and Expanded Ayushman Bharat in October
The U-WIN portal for electronic immunisation records will be launched in October by PM Narendra Modi. Developed from Co-WIN, it targets vaccination records for pregnant women and children up to 17 years. Additionally, health coverage for those over 70 will expand under Ayushman Bharat, impacting six crore citizens.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the U-WIN portal for maintaining electronic immunisation records this October, Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced Friday. The platform, modeled after the COVID-19 vaccine system Co-WIN, aims to create a permanent digital record of vaccinations for pregnant women and children up to age 17 under the Universal Immunisation Programme.
The portal will offer features such as self-registration, automated alerts, and support for 11 regional languages. As of September 16, over 6.46 crore beneficiaries have registered, with 23.06 crore vaccine doses administered.
Nadda also highlighted expanded health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, targeting citizens aged 70 and above. Additional initiatives include the National TB Elimination Programme and the deployment of BHISHM cubes for emergency care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura CM Celebrates Expanded Ayushman Bharat Coverage for Senior Citizens
Cabinet nod to health coverage to all senior citizens of 70 yrs and above irrespective of income under Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana.
Union Cabinet Approves Health Coverage for Seniors Under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY
Union Cabinet Expands Ayushman Bharat to Cover Senior Citizens Over 70
Punjab Health Minister Addresses Pending Ayushman Bharat Payments