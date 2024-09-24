WHO Inks $1.5B Primary Health Financing Deal with Development Banks
The World Health Organization (WHO) has signed a $1.5 billion primary health financing platform with multilateral development banks. This initiative will launch investment plans in 15 countries, including Burundi, Ethiopia, Jordan, and the Maldives.
This effort aims to bolster primary health care systems in these nations, facilitating better access to essential health services for their populations.
