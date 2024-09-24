WHO Inks $1.5B Primary Health Financing Deal with Development Banks

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday the signing of a $1.5 billion primary health financing platform in collaboration with multilateral development banks.

As part of this initiative, the WHO plans to roll out the first investment plans across 15 countries, including Burundi, Ethiopia, Jordan, and the Maldives.

This effort aims to bolster primary health care systems in these nations, facilitating better access to essential health services for their populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)