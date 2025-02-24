Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Kenya Bolsters Security at Ethiopian Border

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In response to a recent attack by armed men, Kenya has heightened security measures along its boundary with Ethiopia. The assault, which authorities have labeled as cross-border clashes, has resulted in 20 people being reported as missing.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen announced on Monday that the Kenyan government is actively working with Ethiopian authorities in the search for the missing individuals. The incident arose from a confrontation between Ethiopian fishermen and their Kenyan counterparts at the Omo river, as detailed by Turkana County Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai. Reports confirm that 15 boats cannot currently be accounted for.

The Turkana community in Kenya and the Dassanech community in Ethiopia, often engaged in shared economic activities like pastoralism and fishing, have a history of tensions. The region has previously experienced livestock raids from neighboring villages. In light of recent events, Kenya has recruited more police reservists to aid in border security and announced the creation of a border post to screen all entrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

