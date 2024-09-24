Top Health News: Drug Trials, Bird Flu, and Mpox Updates

AstraZeneca reported a setback in its breast cancer survival trial as its precision drug did not significantly improve overall survival rates compared to chemotherapy. Biohaven's shares soared after its genetic disease drug met the main study goal, while Bird flu cases emerged among healthcare workers in Missouri following exposure to an infected patient.

The WHO launched a $1.5 billion primary health financing platform with plans to invest in 15 countries including Burundi, Ethiopia, Jordan, and the Maldives. Zevra Therapeutics priced its genetic disorder drug Miplyffa at up to $106,000 per month. India reported its first mpox case from a fast-spreading clade 1b variety.

Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson expressed confidence in the company's growth driven by new drugs. Novo Nordisk's CEO will face U.S. congressional scrutiny over the high prices of weight-loss and diabetes drugs including Ozempic, which will soon be under government price negotiations. In Africa, nearly 30,000 suspected mpox cases were reported this year, primarily in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

