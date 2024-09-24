Top Health News: Drug Trials, Bird Flu, and Mpox Updates
This summary covers various health news briefs including AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug trial results, a bird flu case in Missouri, Biohaven's genetic disease drug success, WHO's $1.5 billion health financing platform, Zevra's drug pricing, India's first mpox case, Sanofi's growth plans, Novo Nordisk's congressional scrutiny, and rising mpox cases in Africa.
AstraZeneca reported a setback in its breast cancer survival trial as its precision drug did not significantly improve overall survival rates compared to chemotherapy. Biohaven's shares soared after its genetic disease drug met the main study goal, while Bird flu cases emerged among healthcare workers in Missouri following exposure to an infected patient.
The WHO launched a $1.5 billion primary health financing platform with plans to invest in 15 countries including Burundi, Ethiopia, Jordan, and the Maldives. Zevra Therapeutics priced its genetic disorder drug Miplyffa at up to $106,000 per month. India reported its first mpox case from a fast-spreading clade 1b variety.
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson expressed confidence in the company's growth driven by new drugs. Novo Nordisk's CEO will face U.S. congressional scrutiny over the high prices of weight-loss and diabetes drugs including Ozempic, which will soon be under government price negotiations. In Africa, nearly 30,000 suspected mpox cases were reported this year, primarily in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health news
- breast cancer
- bird flu
- Biohaven
- WHO
- Zevra
- mpox
- Sanofi
- Novo Nordisk
- drug pricing
ALSO READ
The world must ‘wake up and help Sudan out of the nightmare of conflict’ says WHO’s Tedros
Union Health Secretary Issues Advisory on Mpox Precautions
India on Alert: States to Intensify Mpox Screening and Preparedness
Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal offered to resign after RG Kar protests but we need someone who knows law and order ahead of Durga Puja: Mamata.
Man who recently travelled from country experiencing mpox transmission tests positive for disease: Govt.