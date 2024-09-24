Left Menu

Top Health News: Drug Trials, Bird Flu, and Mpox Updates

This summary covers various health news briefs including AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug trial results, a bird flu case in Missouri, Biohaven's genetic disease drug success, WHO's $1.5 billion health financing platform, Zevra's drug pricing, India's first mpox case, Sanofi's growth plans, Novo Nordisk's congressional scrutiny, and rising mpox cases in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:31 IST
Top Health News: Drug Trials, Bird Flu, and Mpox Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AstraZeneca reported a setback in its breast cancer survival trial as its precision drug did not significantly improve overall survival rates compared to chemotherapy. Biohaven's shares soared after its genetic disease drug met the main study goal, while Bird flu cases emerged among healthcare workers in Missouri following exposure to an infected patient.

The WHO launched a $1.5 billion primary health financing platform with plans to invest in 15 countries including Burundi, Ethiopia, Jordan, and the Maldives. Zevra Therapeutics priced its genetic disorder drug Miplyffa at up to $106,000 per month. India reported its first mpox case from a fast-spreading clade 1b variety.

Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson expressed confidence in the company's growth driven by new drugs. Novo Nordisk's CEO will face U.S. congressional scrutiny over the high prices of weight-loss and diabetes drugs including Ozempic, which will soon be under government price negotiations. In Africa, nearly 30,000 suspected mpox cases were reported this year, primarily in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024