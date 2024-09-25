Union Minister Urges Efficient Fund Utilization for National Health Mission

Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, has called on states to comply with guidelines and ensure the efficient utilization of funds provided by the Centre for various schemes under the National Health Mission (NHM).

During a review meeting with senior officials from the Union Health Ministry and representatives from Punjab, Karnataka, and West Bengal, Jadhav stressed the importance of collaboration and effective communication between states and the Centre. The meeting also included officials from the National Health Authority and the Ministry of AYUSH.

The agenda covered a comprehensive assessment of financial and physical progress under NHM. Key points discussed included infrastructure projects, human resources, the 15th Finance Commission, the Emergency COVID Response Package, and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Jadhav reiterated the need for diligent work to achieve NHM objectives and improve healthcare services nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)