University of Pittsburgh Study Suggests New Therapy for Liver Fibrosis

A new study by the University of Pittsburgh proposes a novel therapy for liver fibrosis, using the enzyme CYP1B1 as a biomarker for early diagnosis and treatment. The research highlights potential new drugs, trehalose and lactotrehalose, that could prevent liver fibrosis progression.

26-09-2024
The University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy has unveiled groundbreaking research on liver fibrosis, highlighting the processes leading to the condition and proposing innovative treatments. The study, led by Dr. Wen Xie and his team, was published today in Science Translational Medicine.

Dr. Xie emphasized the urgent need for new diagnostic tools and therapies for liver fibrosis, a condition marked by tissue scarring due to chronic inflammation. The disease, which can progress to cirrhosis or liver cancer, often affects those with chronic viral hepatitis, obesity, diabetes, and heavy alcohol consumption. Early detection is vital to prevent severe liver disease.

Currently, no FDA-approved drugs specifically target liver fibrosis. Treatments focus on managing underlying conditions like hepatitis and obesity. Preventive measures include avoiding alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, and early liver disease screening. The study identified the enzyme CYP1B1 as crucial in liver fibrosis development. Inhibiting CYP1B1 resulted in trehalose accumulation, revealing its anti-fibrotic properties. Treatment with trehalose, lactotrehalose, or CYP1B1 inhibitors protected mice from liver fibrosis, showing promise for future therapies.

The findings are significant, identifying CYP1B1 as a predictor of liver fibrosis and pointing to trehalose and lactotrehalose as potential new drugs for treatment. This innovative research offers hope for early diagnosis and new, effective therapies from a condition that currently lacks dedicated treatments.

