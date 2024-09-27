U.S. Farmers Push for Bird Flu Vaccinations Amid Devastating Outbreaks

U.S. farmers are stepping up calls for the Biden administration to approve vaccinations for chickens, turkeys, and cows in order to fight bird flu, a virus that has decimated flocks for three years.

This fall, the U.S. poultry industry, valued at $67 billion, faces unprecedented infection risks from dairies and migratory birds. Bird flu has eradicated more than 100 million chickens and turkeys since 2022 in the largest U.S. outbreak. Rose Acre Farms, the second-largest U.S. egg producer, has urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to permit vaccinations, according to CEO Marcus Rust. The company has relocated an Indiana chicken breeding facility due to proximity to a wildlife refuge.

Farmers argue that vaccinations can safeguard animals and mitigate economic losses, as pointed out by the nation's leading egg, turkey, and dairy groups in a letter addressed to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. However, USDA officials have cautioned about potential export barriers for vaccinated poultry.

