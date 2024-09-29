Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Government Inks MoU for Cashless Treatment Scheme

The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed an MoU with Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, offering cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana beneficiaries. The initiative ensures healthcare access at CHGS rates with the referral from TRIHMS.

Updated: 29-09-2024 10:13 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. This agreement aims to provide cashless treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY).

According to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the MoU allows the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) to offer cashless treatment based on credit authorization from CMAAY, upon recommendation by the referral board of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun.

The MoU was formalized by Krishna Kumar Singh, Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department, and Arun Kumar Rastogi, Head Operations, Medical, ILBS. The initiative highlights the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare services in the state.

