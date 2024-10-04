Left Menu

California Probes Possible Case of Bird Flu in Dairy Worker

California's public health department is investigating a potential bird flu case in a dairy worker who had contact with infected cattle. The person tested 'presumptive positive' for the virus and is under treatment. This has raised concerns among scientists and federal officials about the virus spreading among humans.

California health officials are investigating a potential case of bird flu in a dairy worker who had contact with infected cattle, according to a statement from the state's public health department released Thursday. This development has raised alarms among scientists and federal authorities due to the potential risks of the virus spreading to humans.

The affected worker tested 'presumptive positive' for bird flu, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct additional tests to confirm the diagnosis, said the California Department of Public Health. The unnamed individual is currently experiencing conjunctivitis, known as pink eye, and is being treated with antiviral medication while remaining at home.

In response to this and similar cases, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced plans to commence voluntary testing of raw cow's milk at dairy plants to assess the presence of the bird flu virus. The study will start on October 28, while ensuring that pasteurized dairy products remain safe for consumption, according to the agency.

