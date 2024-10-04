Left Menu

Healthcare Headlines: Insulin Costs, Vaccine Updates, and Global Epidemics

The Texas attorney general sues major insulin makers over rising costs. Ghana confirms its first mpox case of the year. Eli Lilly's weight-loss drugs are removed from the FDA's shortage list as England plans to offer them to select patients. Rwanda battles a Marburg virus outbreak.

Updated: 04-10-2024 02:31 IST
The Texas attorney general is taking legal action against major insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers, alleging they have exaggerated insulin costs. Companies named in the lawsuit include Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi.

Ghana's health service announced the country's first case of mpox this year. Officials are conducting tests to identify the virus variant, speculated to be the clade Ib form, which is of global concern due to its rapid spread.

Eli Lilly's weight-loss and diabetes drugs, previously on the FDA's shortage list, have been removed, likely affecting companies selling cheaper compounded drugs. Meanwhile, England's NHS plans to offer these drugs to certain patients.

