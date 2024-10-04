Hiramani Arogyadham Day-Care Hospital: Amit Shah Highlights Healthcare Reforms and Accessibility

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Hiramani Arogyadham Day-Care Hospital in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries. This hospital, built in memory of Narhari Amin’s parents, is a step toward improving healthcare access in the state.

During his address, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to transform Gujarat's healthcare infrastructure during his tenure as Chief Minister. He emphasized that Narhari Amin, a social leader, has played a vital role in serving the community, particularly through his initiatives in education, sports, and healthcare.

Shah explained how the Hiramani Arogyadham was developed with a holistic approach to address health concerns, especially for those who cannot afford expensive treatments. The facility provides dialysis, physiotherapy, and other treatments crucial for chronic illnesses, offering these services at affordable rates to support the poor and middle-class population.

The Union Home Minister highlighted the challenges posed by modern lifestyles, including pollution and sedentary living, which contribute to rising health issues. He stressed that affordable, long-term care for these conditions, such as what the Hiramani Arogyadham offers, is essential for the public.

Shah further elaborated on the central government's healthcare initiatives led by Prime Minister Modi, including the Swachh Bharat Mission for sanitation, the provision of clean drinking water, and the creation of toilets in every home, all of which have significantly reduced the spread of diseases. He also underscored the importance of International Yoga Day, which encourages daily exercise for overall health improvement.

Addressing larger healthcare infrastructure issues, Shah noted the Modi government’s efforts to increase medical seats by 75,000 over the next decade and the establishment of schemes to provide generic medicines at prices significantly lower than market rates. He emphasized the government’s integrated healthcare approach, with over 37 different schemes being coordinated to address the health needs of India's 1.4 billion population.

Shah concluded by stating that the Hiramani Arogyadham will greatly benefit locals by offering essential treatments like dialysis and physiotherapy at affordable rates, making healthcare accessible to those in need, particularly the underprivileged.