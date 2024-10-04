Left Menu

Hidden Toll: How Hurricanes Stealthily Impact U.S. Mortality Over Decades

The research highlights that U.S. hurricanes contribute to thousands of excess deaths long after they strike, challenging official records. Findings suggest marginalized groups are disproportionately affected. New study emphasizes indirect, long-term impacts of tropical cyclones on public health and social structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:31 IST
Hidden Toll: How Hurricanes Stealthily Impact U.S. Mortality Over Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new study underscores the lasting and often overlooked impact of hurricanes and tropical storms in the United States, revealing a surge in deaths for up to 15 years post-incident. While official records capture immediate fatalities during these weather events, a comprehensive analysis in Nature estimates an additional 7,000 to 11,000 excess deaths in ensuing years.

Historically, from 1930 onwards, these storms have contributed to between 3.6 million and 5.2 million deaths in the U.S. This stark contrast with the approximately 10,000 deaths officially recorded highlights a significant underestimation of the broader effects. According to Solomon Hsiang of Stanford University, the cascading aftermath—ranging from infrastructure rebuilding to broken social networks—presents critical public health challenges.

Particularly vulnerable groups, such as Black individuals, face a significantly higher risk, with three times the likelihood of dying post-hurricane compared to the general population. The research indicates that a shift in focus towards immediate recovery often diverts public funds from long-term health initiatives, exacerbating the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024