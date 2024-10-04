Left Menu

U.S. Economy Defies Expectations with Robust Job Growth

U.S. job gains surged in September, marking the largest increase in six months and pushing the unemployment rate to 4.1%. The strong employment figures suggest a robust economy that may not require the Federal Reserve to implement significant interest rate cuts. The report also shows previous job gains underestimated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:41 IST
The United States witnessed a significant upswing in job growth during September, marking the most substantial increase in half a year. This has pushed the unemployment rate down to 4.1%, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to maintain its current monetary policy stance without the need for drastic rate cuts.

According to the Labor Department's latest report, nonfarm payrolls grew by 254,000 positions, exceeding economists' predictions. Further revisions indicated that job additions in July and August were also higher than initially reported, painting a healthier picture of the economy's overall state.

The report comes in the wake of data revisions that showed upgrades to key economic indicators, including growth, income, and corporate profits. Notably, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has recognized the economy's stability, countering expectations for a significant rate cut next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

