Fraudulent Loan Scheme Busted in Jharkhand: Five Arrested

Authorities in Jharkhand's Deoghar district have apprehended five men suspected of fraudulently using malicious APK files to scam victims with promises of loans under government schemes.

Police acted on a tip-off and arrested the suspects within the Sarwan Police Station jurisdiction, seizing six mobile phones and seven SIM cards.

The accused allegedly posed as bank customer care officials, defrauding people in the name of the PM Kisan scheme. Charges have been filed under various sections of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)