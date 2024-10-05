Congo Launches Vaccination Drive Against Mpox Amidst Global Emergency

The Democratic Republic of Congo has commenced its vaccination campaign against mpox, as the World Health Organisation's declaration of a global emergency has prompted swift action. The outbreak originated in Congo, affecting several African nations and parts of the globe.

A total of 265,000 doses, donated by the European Union and the United States, have been distributed in Goma, North Kivu province. The region's healthcare facilities are under tremendous pressure, grappling with a potentially more infectious mpox strain. Congo's harrowing statistics account for over 30,000 suspected cases and 859 deaths, an overwhelming majority of the continent's tally this year.

The vaccination initiative initially targets adults, particularly at-risk groups and front-line workers, despite most infections affecting children under 15. Health Minister Roger Kamba announced plans to acquire 3 million doses suitable for children from Japan, aiming to bolster the nation's pandemic response.

