Junior Doctors Begin Hunger Strike Over Unmet Demands

In a dramatic turn of events, junior doctors from RG Kar Hospital have embarked on a hunger strike Saturday evening, protesting the West Bengal government's failure to meet their demands following the tragic rape and murder of a fellow doctor.

The protest began on Friday with a sit-in at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, where doctors gave the government a 24-hour ultimatum to act.

As the deadline passed with no resolution, the doctors initiated their fast, installing CCTV cameras to ensure transparency. Six junior doctors are leading the protest, pledging to join duty but abstaining from food until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)