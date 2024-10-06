Left Menu

Hunger Strike by Junior Doctors: A Fight for Justice and Safety

Junior doctors in Kolkata are staging a hunger strike over the murder of a fellow medic and workplace safety concerns. Despite assurances from the government, demands remain unmet, fueling protests. Senior doctors and citizens support the cause, emphasizing the need for systemic healthcare reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:15 IST
Hunger Strike by Junior Doctors: A Fight for Justice and Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the central heart of Kolkata's Dharmatala area, junior doctors from RG Kar Medical College are on a hunger strike demanding justice for a slain colleague and heightened workplace safety. The protest has drawn support from senior doctors and citizens alike.

The doctors began their strike after the state government's failure to meet their 24-hour deadline for addressing demands. The tragic murder of a colleague on August 9 has highlighted existing tensions and perceived administrative deficiencies in healthcare management.

The doctors' demands include the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, improved safety measures, and better hospital infrastructure. The movement underscores a broader demand for transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024