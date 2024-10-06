Hunger Strike by Junior Doctors: A Fight for Justice and Safety

In the central heart of Kolkata's Dharmatala area, junior doctors from RG Kar Medical College are on a hunger strike demanding justice for a slain colleague and heightened workplace safety. The protest has drawn support from senior doctors and citizens alike.

The doctors began their strike after the state government's failure to meet their 24-hour deadline for addressing demands. The tragic murder of a colleague on August 9 has highlighted existing tensions and perceived administrative deficiencies in healthcare management.

The doctors' demands include the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, improved safety measures, and better hospital infrastructure. The movement underscores a broader demand for transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)