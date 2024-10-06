Left Menu

Rwanda Initiates Vaccine Study to Combat Deadly Marburg Outbreak

Rwanda begins a vaccine study to combat the Marburg virus after an outbreak that has resulted in 12 deaths. With 700 trial doses from Sabin Vaccine Institute, the focus is on healthcare workers and those in contact with confirmed cases. Marburg is highly fatal, lacking approved treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:08 IST
Rwandan health authorities have announced the commencement of a vaccine study aimed at combating the outbreak of Marburg hemorrhagic fever, which has tragically claimed the lives of 12 individuals. The East African nation is acting swiftly to halt the spread of this deadly virus.

On Saturday, Rwanda received 700 doses of a vaccine under trial from the Sabin Vaccine Institute, based in the United States. The Health Ministry has detailed that health workers, emergency responders, and individuals who had contact with confirmed cases will be the primary targets for this study.

There is currently no authorized vaccine or treatment for Marburg. The disease, similar to Ebola, is believed to originate from fruit bats and spreads through close contact with the bodily fluids of those infected. The infection proves fatal for up to 88% of afflicted individuals.

