Man's Best Friend: Unpacking the Health Benefits and Risks of Dog Ownership

Owning a dog has various health benefits and risks. While dogs can lower long-term mortality risk and enhance mental health by reducing loneliness, they can also bring allergies and zoonotic diseases. Proper veterinary care and a supportive community can mitigate these challenges, ensuring mutual well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is renowned for its love of dogs, boasting one of the world's highest pet ownership rates. Many Australians believe dogs improve their sense of health and well-being. Mental health benefits stand out as a primary reason for dog ownership, next to companionship.

Research indicates that dog ownership is linked to longer life expectancy and increased physical activity. However, risks such as allergies, asthma, and zoonotic diseases like ringworm underscore the necessity for proper veterinary care.

Beyond physical health, dogs offer emotional support, alleviating anxiety and loneliness. While the 'pet effect' suggests universal health benefits, individual experiences can vary, indicating the nuanced nature of dog ownership.

