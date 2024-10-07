Left Menu

India's Healthcare Revolution: Integrating Tradition and Technology

India's healthcare system is transforming with a comprehensive approach, aiming for universal coverage. The Ayushman Bharat scheme offers extensive hospital benefits and expanded insurance coverage for the elderly. Digital innovations like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission enhance integration, while traditional medicine is promoted globally, ensuring holistic healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:34 IST
India's Healthcare Revolution: Integrating Tradition and Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's healthcare system is undergoing a transformation, seeking to provide universal coverage through an inclusive approach that involves both government and society. Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which is the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme.

The scheme covers over 120 million families, offering an annual hospitalisation benefit of USD 6,000 per family. Notably, it's been recently expanded to include citizens aged 70 years and above, benefiting about 45 million families and 60 million elderly individuals with free health insurance.

India is also addressing non-communicable diseases with preventive programmes and clinics, while advancing in digital health. Initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and traditional medicine promotion underscore India's commitment to comprehensive healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024