India's Healthcare Revolution: Integrating Tradition and Technology

India's healthcare system is undergoing a transformation, seeking to provide universal coverage through an inclusive approach that involves both government and society. Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which is the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme.

The scheme covers over 120 million families, offering an annual hospitalisation benefit of USD 6,000 per family. Notably, it's been recently expanded to include citizens aged 70 years and above, benefiting about 45 million families and 60 million elderly individuals with free health insurance.

India is also addressing non-communicable diseases with preventive programmes and clinics, while advancing in digital health. Initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and traditional medicine promotion underscore India's commitment to comprehensive healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)