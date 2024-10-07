Left Menu

Brain Shrinkage Fingerprints: A New Frontier in Alzheimer's Research

A recent study reveals unique patterns of brain shrinkage in Alzheimer's patients, likened to fingerprints. This discovery could pave the way for personalized medicines. The study highlights how varying shrinkage patterns could predict disease progression, using data from over 63,000 MRI scans.

Updated: 07-10-2024 18:07 IST
A groundbreaking study has identified individual patterns of brain shrinkage in Alzheimer's patients, akin to unique fingerprints. Researchers believe these findings could lead to more personalized medicine, tailoring treatments to better suit the individual needs of patients.

Brain shrinkage is a known factor in aging-related cognitive decline, but it is particularly pronounced in Alzheimer's patients compared to healthy individuals. This was observed through MRI scans, which showed varying shrinkage patterns between people, offering insights into how cognitive abilities may evolve over time.

The study, conducted by the University College London, analyzed approximately 63,000 brain scans. These scans helped highlight distinct 'fingerprints' of neurodegeneration, showing that despite starting with similar-sized brains, individuals displayed different shrinkage trajectories. This discovery promises to enhance predictions about how a person's Alzheimer's disease may progress based on these early changes, and aid the creation of bespoke treatments.

