National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards 2025: Honoring Visionaries in Traditional Indian Medicine

In a grand celebration of India's ancient medical heritage, the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, conferred the esteemed National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards 2025 upon three distinguished practitioners for their remarkable contributions to the field of Ayurveda. The prestigious awards were presented by Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, and Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, during a ceremonious event held in Mumbai on February 20, 2025.

Celebrating Excellence in Ayurveda

The recipients of the 2025 National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards are:

Vaidya Tara Chand Sharma – A renowned Nadi Vaidya and accomplished author, recognized for his expertise in pulse diagnosis and his significant contributions to Ayurvedic literature.

Vaidya Maya Ram Uniyal – A distinguished scholar in Dravyaguna Vigyana, with over six decades of dedication to research and administration, shaping the understanding and application of medicinal plants.

Vaidya Sameer Govind Jamadagni – The visionary founder of the Vishwa Vyakhyanmala national conference, committed to promoting Ayurveda education and fostering global dialogues on holistic healthcare.

Each recipient was honored with a citation, a symbolic trophy featuring the statue of Lord Dhanwantari, and a cash award of ₹5 lakh, recognizing their lifelong contributions to Ayurveda and its propagation on national and international platforms.

A Tribute to the Pioneers of Ayurveda

Speaking at the event, Shri Prataprao Jadhav extended his heartfelt congratulations to the awardees, emphasizing the significance of their work. He remarked, "The National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards celebrate India's profound impact on global healthcare. These luminaries have played an instrumental role in preserving and modernizing Ayurveda, ensuring its integration into contemporary medical systems."

Echoing this sentiment, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha acknowledged the pioneering efforts of the awardees, stating, "Through years of research and dedication, these practitioners have successfully bridged the gap between tradition and modernity in Ayurveda, reinforcing its relevance in addressing contemporary health challenges."

Profiles of the Awardees

Vaidya Tara Chand Sharma: A Legacy in Nadi Pariksha and Literature

A master in Nadi Pariksha (pulse diagnosis), Vaidya Tara Chand Sharma has carved a niche in Ayurveda with his unparalleled diagnostic skills and groundbreaking publications. His books and research papers have inspired a new generation of Ayurvedic scholars, furthering the exploration of Ayurveda as a science of life. His accolades and continuous contributions underscore his legacy as an authority in traditional Indian medicine.

Vaidya Maya Ram Uniyal: A Stalwart in Dravyaguna Vigyana

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Vaidya Maya Ram Uniyal has devoted over 60 years to advancing the study of Dravyaguna Vigyana (the science of medicinal plants). His extensive writings, research, and leadership in Ayurveda institutions have earned him prestigious recognitions, including the Vanoushadi Vanaspati Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award. His efforts have significantly elevated Ayurveda’s global stature and relevance.

Vaidya Sameer Govind Jamadagni: A Visionary in Ayurvedic Education

With a career spanning four decades, Vaidya Sameer Govind Jamadagni has been instrumental in transforming Ayurveda education. As the founder of the Vishwa Vyakhyanmala national conference and Vishwa Ayurveda Prabodhini, he has created platforms that promote knowledge-sharing and innovative practices. His initiatives have influenced the global discourse on Ayurveda, paving the way for its integration into modern healthcare frameworks.

The Legacy of the National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards

The National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards were instituted by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, to honour exceptional individuals who have dedicated their lives to Ayurveda. Over the years, these awards have evolved into a symbol of national pride, recognizing pioneers who have expanded Ayurveda’s reach from its ancient roots to a global audience. By celebrating excellence in research, practice, and education, the awards inspire future generations to embrace Ayurveda’s holistic principles and contribute to the advancement of traditional medicine.

With each passing year, the commitment to Ayurveda as a pillar of global healthcare strengthens, ensuring that the wisdom of ancient Indian medicine continues to flourish. The National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards are more than just accolades; they are beacons of progress, illuminating the path towards a healthier and more holistic future for all.