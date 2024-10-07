Urgent Action Needed as WHO Warns 54 Million Africans Could Face Hearing Loss by 2030

A new World Health Organization (WHO) report warns that hearing loss in Africa could affect 54 million people by 2030 if urgent action is not taken. Currently, 40 million Africans live with hearing loss, costing the continent an estimated US$ 27 billion annually. The "Status Report on Ear and Hearing Care in the WHO African Region" was launched during the African Summit on Hearing Impairment in Nairobi, Kenya, highlighting the severe impact on both lives and economies.

Hearing loss, which predominantly affects vulnerable and poor populations, exacerbates existing inequalities in access to healthcare across Africa. The report notes that children with untreated hearing loss face developmental challenges, including delays in language skills, which may lead to poor educational outcomes and reduced career opportunities. Meanwhile, adults with hearing loss are at higher risk of social isolation, depression, and dementia.

The report identifies several key factors driving the rising prevalence of hearing loss, including a critical shortage of ear and hearing care (EHC) specialists. More than half of African countries have only one ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist per million people, compared to 50 per million in Europe. Similarly, three-quarters of African nations have fewer than one audiologist and one speech therapist per million people.

Despite the need for hearing aids among 33 million Africans, only 10% can access them due to high costs and inadequate funding for EHC. Additionally, while 36 countries provide EHC services at the tertiary level, they are rarely available in primary healthcare settings, despite the fact that many common causes of hearing loss, such as infections and birth complications, are preventable through simple public health interventions.

The report emphasizes the need for comprehensive national EHC policies, better integration of EHC into existing health programs, and dedicated financing to equip facilities and provide essential products and technologies. It also calls for public-private partnerships to strengthen EHC services and improve research, workforce training, and overall access to care. Without these critical interventions, hearing loss across Africa is likely to continue to escalate, with devastating effects on both individuals and society.