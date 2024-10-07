Left Menu

New Insights into Dementia: Tau Protein's Role in Behavioral Changes

Researchers from the University of Michigan reveal new insights into early-stage dementia, identifying tau protein as a disruptor of the brain's salience network, affecting behavior. The study suggests targeting this network could slow behavioral changes, with ongoing research exploring interventions like electrical brain stimulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:53 IST
New Insights into Dementia: Tau Protein's Role in Behavioral Changes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

When people think about dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease, memory loss is usually the first concern. But beyond memory lapses, dementia profoundly affects behavior, potentially leading to agitation, anxiety, depression, or even full personality shifts.

Recent studies by researchers at the University of Michigan provide new clues about early-stage dementia-related behavior changes, suggesting they stem from disruptions in the brain's salience network—a crucial hub for processing thoughts and emotions. Their findings, published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, highlight tau protein as a significant factor linked to these changes, extending beyond its known impact on cognitive decline.

Utilizing advanced medical imaging on 128 early-stage dementia patients, the research ties tau pathology to behavioral symptoms through its disruption of the salience network. While this study shows correlation, it prompts further investigation into the network's pathways and how tau buildup exacerbates behavioral changes over time. The team, led by Alexandru D. Iordan, Ph.D., and Benjamin M. Hampstead, Ph.D., explores potential interventions like brain stimulation to mitigate these effects, with promising study results anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024