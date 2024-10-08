The Age Plateau: Humanity Faces Limits of Life Expectancy

Humanity might be nearing the ceiling of life expectancy growth, as suggested by recent research published in Nature Aging. Despite strides in medical technology and genetic insights, countries with the longest-living populations show a plateau in lifespan increases.

S. Jay Olshansky, a University of Illinois-Chicago researcher and lead author of the study, emphasizes the need for reassessing retirement timelines and financial planning, due to this expected stagnation. Echoing these concerns, University of Texas's Mark Hayward calls the findings a significant contribution to mortality studies.

Researchers tracked life expectancy data from 1990 to 2019, highlighting that while women generally outlive men, the pace of longevity improvements has slowed. The study underscores the obstacles of aging, suggesting that technology's ability to significantly extend life may be limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)