Medic's Health Deteriorates Amid Hunger Strike
Aniket Mahato, a medic participating in a hunger strike, was hospitalized due to deteriorating health. He was one of seven individuals on a hunger strike since Saturday. Doctor Subarna Goswami confirmed Mahato's condition worsened, leading to his admission to RG Kar hospital.
Aniket Mahato, one of the medics on a hunger strike, was hospitalized after his health worsened, a senior doctor reported.
Mahato is one of seven individuals who have been fasting unto death since Saturday evening, emphasizing the seriousness of their protest.
Dr. Subarna Goswami confirmed that Mahato's health parameters were concerning, which necessitated his transfer to RG Kar hospital for urgent medical attention.
