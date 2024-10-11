Medic's Health Deteriorates Amid Hunger Strike

Aniket Mahato, one of the medics on a hunger strike, was hospitalized after his health worsened, a senior doctor reported.

Mahato is one of seven individuals who have been fasting unto death since Saturday evening, emphasizing the seriousness of their protest.

Dr. Subarna Goswami confirmed that Mahato's health parameters were concerning, which necessitated his transfer to RG Kar hospital for urgent medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)