Pfizer's Breakthrough Cancer Combo and Global Health Updates

In a significant development, Pfizer announced a combination of its drugs Talzenna and Xtandi improves survival rates among prostate cancer patients. The drug combo showed promising results, extending lives regardless of mutation presence, compared to Xtandi alone. This highlights Pfizer's ongoing innovations in cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, tension escalated between Pfizer and Starboard Value as the activist hedge fund urged an investigation into alleged executive pressure. Following the withdrawal of two former executives, Starboard's Jeffrey Smith pushed for an independent probe into coercive practices by the company's board members.

In related health news, Denali Therapeutics and Sanofi halted a study on a multiple sclerosis drug due to unmet goals. In Switzerland, Novartis emerged unscathed from a COMCO probe into patent blocking allegations. Additionally, Bayer faces a $78 million penalty in a Roundup cancer case in Pennsylvania, while UNICEF presses forward with polio vaccinations in Gaza amid conflict.

