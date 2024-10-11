Left Menu

Pfizer's Breakthrough Cancer Combo and Global Health Updates

Pfizer's drug combination improves survival in prostate cancer patients. Starboard Value pressures Pfizer over board conduct. Sanofi halts multiple sclerosis drug trial. Swiss authority clears Novartis. Bayer ordered to pay in Roundup trial. UNICEF organizes polio vaccinations in Gaza. ADHD study reveals millions undiagnosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Pfizer announced a combination of its drugs Talzenna and Xtandi improves survival rates among prostate cancer patients. The drug combo showed promising results, extending lives regardless of mutation presence, compared to Xtandi alone. This highlights Pfizer's ongoing innovations in cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, tension escalated between Pfizer and Starboard Value as the activist hedge fund urged an investigation into alleged executive pressure. Following the withdrawal of two former executives, Starboard's Jeffrey Smith pushed for an independent probe into coercive practices by the company's board members.

In related health news, Denali Therapeutics and Sanofi halted a study on a multiple sclerosis drug due to unmet goals. In Switzerland, Novartis emerged unscathed from a COMCO probe into patent blocking allegations. Additionally, Bayer faces a $78 million penalty in a Roundup cancer case in Pennsylvania, while UNICEF presses forward with polio vaccinations in Gaza amid conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

