Left Menu

Trapped Tourists Rescued from Colorado Mine Attraction

Twelve individuals were trapped underground in a former Colorado gold mine, now a tourist site, due to an elevator malfunction. One person died, but emergency crews managed to rescue the group after six hours. The accident left four others with minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 08:01 IST
Trapped Tourists Rescued from Colorado Mine Attraction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Twelve people found themselves 1,000 feet underground for six hours following an elevator malfunction at a Colorado mine-turned-tourist attraction. Governor Jared Polis confirmed their rescue.

Tragically, one individual died during the incident. Rescuers were able to repair the elevator, retrieving 11 tourists and a guide sequentially, according to Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

The mishap occurred at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek around noon. Those trapped were provided essentials, maintaining communication throughout the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024