Trapped Tourists Rescued from Colorado Mine Attraction

Twelve people found themselves 1,000 feet underground for six hours following an elevator malfunction at a Colorado mine-turned-tourist attraction. Governor Jared Polis confirmed their rescue.

Tragically, one individual died during the incident. Rescuers were able to repair the elevator, retrieving 11 tourists and a guide sequentially, according to Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

The mishap occurred at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek around noon. Those trapped were provided essentials, maintaining communication throughout the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)