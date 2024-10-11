Cinnamon in Coffee: A Spice That Won't Transform Your Waistline

Cinnamon, a beloved spice, is now trending on TikTok for its alleged fat-burning properties when added to coffee. But research indicates that the weight loss effects are negligible.

Studies reveal that cinnamon can slightly reduce waist circumference, body mass index (BMI), and body weight, yet not affecting the fat composition. However, the potential risks, such as contamination and liver toxicity, should not be overlooked.

Overall, while cinnamon might offer modest weight benefits, meaningful weight loss is better achieved through lifestyle changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)