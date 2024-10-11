Left Menu

Cinnamon in Coffee: A Spice That Won't Transform Your Waistline

A new TikTok trend suggests adding cinnamon to coffee for weight loss, but research shows minimal effects. Studies indicate cinnamon may slightly reduce body weight and BMI, but not fat composition. Risks include possible contamination and liver toxicity. Ultimately, lifestyle changes offer more significant weight loss benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cinnamon, a beloved spice, is now trending on TikTok for its alleged fat-burning properties when added to coffee. But research indicates that the weight loss effects are negligible.

Studies reveal that cinnamon can slightly reduce waist circumference, body mass index (BMI), and body weight, yet not affecting the fat composition. However, the potential risks, such as contamination and liver toxicity, should not be overlooked.

Overall, while cinnamon might offer modest weight benefits, meaningful weight loss is better achieved through lifestyle changes.

