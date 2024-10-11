Left Menu

Revolutionizing Radiotherapy: Redefining Screening for Skin of Color

New research highlights the inadequacy of radiotherapy screening tools for dark-skinned cancer patients. Existing methods, based on skin reddening, fail to detect radiation dermatitis efficiently in darker skin tones. A spectrophotometer is suggested as an alternative. Concurrently, calorie restriction studies reveal genetics, not diet, has a stronger impact on lifespan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:32 IST
Revolutionizing Radiotherapy: Redefining Screening for Skin of Color

Recent research has unveiled a significant gap in radiotherapy screening efficacy for dark-skinned cancer patients. The current methods, primarily focused on detecting skin reddening, fall short in diagnosing radiation dermatitis in individuals with darker skin, leading to delayed treatment and increased patient discomfort.

A year-long study involving 60 diverse breast cancer patients employed a spectrophotometer, typically used in the paint and cosmetics industry, which showed promise in better detecting skin changes in darker tones. This approach could replace the existing inadequate tools approved by the National Cancer Institute.

Concurrent findings from dietary studies challenge traditional views on caloric restriction and longevity. In trials on nearly 1,000 mice, those retaining their weight during stress and caloric limitations lived longer, emphasizing genetics over dietary habits as primary determinants of lifespan. This suggests a potential paradigm shift in dietary guidelines for longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024