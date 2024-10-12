Doctors Strike in Solidarity: A Call for Justice and Reform in West Bengal
Doctors in private hospitals in West Bengal have announced a 48-hour "partial cease work" from October 14, in solidarity with junior doctors demanding justice for a colleague who was tragically raped and murdered. The protest highlights their demands for enhanced security and transparency in the healthcare system.
Doctors from private hospitals across West Bengal have declared a 48-hour "partial cease work" starting October 14, in solidarity with junior doctors. The move is part of efforts demanding justice for a murdered RG Kar hospital colleague and seeking systemic reforms in government medical institutions.
While emergency services will remain operational, doctors emphasize their concerns over governmental inaction towards addressing these critical issues. The medical community stresses that patient welfare will not be compromised, as emergency services will continue unhindered.
The protest may extend if the doctors' demands, including enhanced workplace security and a transparent referral system, are ignored. They urge authorities to respond empathetically to their pleas, as the health crisis escalates with two striking medics hospitalized due to deteriorating conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
