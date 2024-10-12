West Bengal Doctors Protest for Justice: A Growing Healthcare Crisis

The healthcare sector in West Bengal faces mounting tensions as junior doctors protest over the RG Kar hospital incident intensify their fast-unto-death demonstrations. Medics have been fasting since October 5, demanding justice for a fellow doctor who was raped and murdered.

Alok Varma, from North Bengal Medical College, became the second junior doctor hospitalized after his health deteriorated. As the situation escalates, the Indian Medical Association has called for intervention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the Federation of All India Medical Associations warns of a nationwide shutdown if harm comes to protesters.

In solidarity, doctors from private hospitals announced a 48-hour partial work cease starting October 14, but vowed that emergency services would continue. Meanwhile, 38 doctors from Arambagh Medical College plan mass resignations, although the state insists resignations must be submitted individually.

(With inputs from agencies.)