Left Menu

West Bengal Doctors Protest for Justice: A Growing Healthcare Crisis

The ongoing unrest among medical professionals in West Bengal over the RG Kar hospital incident intensifies as junior doctors maintain a fast-unto-death protest, demanding justice for a colleague's murder. Significant actions include a partial work cease by private hospitals, mass resignation threats, and calls for state intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:37 IST
West Bengal Doctors Protest for Justice: A Growing Healthcare Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The healthcare sector in West Bengal faces mounting tensions as junior doctors protest over the RG Kar hospital incident intensify their fast-unto-death demonstrations. Medics have been fasting since October 5, demanding justice for a fellow doctor who was raped and murdered.

Alok Varma, from North Bengal Medical College, became the second junior doctor hospitalized after his health deteriorated. As the situation escalates, the Indian Medical Association has called for intervention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the Federation of All India Medical Associations warns of a nationwide shutdown if harm comes to protesters.

In solidarity, doctors from private hospitals announced a 48-hour partial work cease starting October 14, but vowed that emergency services would continue. Meanwhile, 38 doctors from Arambagh Medical College plan mass resignations, although the state insists resignations must be submitted individually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024