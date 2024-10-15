Left Menu

Bird Flu Investigation Intensifies in California Dairies

California is probing five new potential human cases of bird flu among dairy workers, adding to six confirmed cases. Bird flu has impacted 100 California dairies and 300 nationwide. Public risk is low, and dairy products are safe. CDC confirmation is pending for new cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 01:45 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 01:45 IST
California health authorities are investigating five potential human cases of bird flu among dairy farm workers, expanding the scope of a growing concern in the state. This investigation adds to the six cases already confirmed, as reported by the state health department earlier this week.

The state's dairies have been significantly affected, with bird flu spreading to 100 dairies in California and impacting 300 nationally, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Despite the local outbreaks, federal officials have reassured the public that the risk remains low, and pasteurized dairy products are considered safe for consumption.

Specimens from the new potential cases are being forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for verification, expected to be completed this week, according to the California Department of Public Health. The cases originated on nine different dairy farms, and those affected showed only mild symptoms, thus avoiding hospitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

