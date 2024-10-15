Bird Flu Investigation Intensifies in California Dairies

California health authorities are investigating five potential human cases of bird flu among dairy farm workers, expanding the scope of a growing concern in the state. This investigation adds to the six cases already confirmed, as reported by the state health department earlier this week.

The state's dairies have been significantly affected, with bird flu spreading to 100 dairies in California and impacting 300 nationally, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Despite the local outbreaks, federal officials have reassured the public that the risk remains low, and pasteurized dairy products are considered safe for consumption.

Specimens from the new potential cases are being forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for verification, expected to be completed this week, according to the California Department of Public Health. The cases originated on nine different dairy farms, and those affected showed only mild symptoms, thus avoiding hospitalization.

