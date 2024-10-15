Hunger Strike: Junior Doctors Rally Nationwide Amidst Tragedy
Junior doctors and medical students in Mumbai joined a hunger strike to support peers in West Bengal agitating after the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee. The IMA reported that junior doctors and students in government medical colleges participated, highlighting frustration over the lack of change.
In a display of solidarity, junior doctors and medical students from government medical colleges in Mumbai staged a hunger strike. The protest was held in support of colleagues in West Bengal, who initiated a fast-unto-death after a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College was raped and murdered.
The West Bengal medical professionals began their hunger strike on October 5, following nearly 50 days marked by a 'cease work' action. This was in response to the tragedy that unfolded on August 9. Junior doctors and medical students expressed outrage over the stagnation of remedial measures, despite substantial time passing.
Speaking to PTI, IMA national vice president Shivkumar Utture shed light on the extent of the impact these incidents have on emerging medical professionals. He affirmed the collective decision by the IMA Medical Students Network and the IMA Junior Doctors Network to partake in symbolic sit-ins, pushing for substantial change and supporting the West Bengal protest.
