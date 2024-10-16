Health Innovations and Legal Challenges: A Global Overview

Johnson & Johnson's recent financial results exceeded Wall Street forecasts, powered by a substantial rise in cancer drug sales. The company's flagship multiple myeloma treatment, Darzalex, saw a remarkable increase contributing to their profit forecast upgrade.

Meanwhile, Bayer has lodged an application for EU approval for its menopause drug, elinzanetant, after positive trial outcomes on hot flashes. In other developments, the U.S. FDA greenlit UK's CMR Surgical's robotic system for gall bladder surgery, expanding minimally invasive options for patients.

Legal skirmishes surfaced as GSK sued Moderna over mRNA technology patents used in COVID vaccines. Additionally, J&J was ordered to pay $15 million to a man claiming its talc powder caused his cancer. Globally, WHO reported progress on polio vaccinations in Gaza despite regional tensions.

