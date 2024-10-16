Left Menu

Health Innovations and Legal Challenges: A Global Overview

The healthcare sector reports sales boosts, legal battles, and new drug developments. J&J's oncology sales beat expectations, while Bayer seeks EU approval for a menopause drug. CMR Surgical gains FDA approval for a robotic device, and Moderna faces patent claims from GSK. Amidst challenges, international health initiatives continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 02:28 IST
Health Innovations and Legal Challenges: A Global Overview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Johnson & Johnson's recent financial results exceeded Wall Street forecasts, powered by a substantial rise in cancer drug sales. The company's flagship multiple myeloma treatment, Darzalex, saw a remarkable increase contributing to their profit forecast upgrade.

Meanwhile, Bayer has lodged an application for EU approval for its menopause drug, elinzanetant, after positive trial outcomes on hot flashes. In other developments, the U.S. FDA greenlit UK's CMR Surgical's robotic system for gall bladder surgery, expanding minimally invasive options for patients.

Legal skirmishes surfaced as GSK sued Moderna over mRNA technology patents used in COVID vaccines. Additionally, J&J was ordered to pay $15 million to a man claiming its talc powder caused his cancer. Globally, WHO reported progress on polio vaccinations in Gaza despite regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024