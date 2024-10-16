Junior Doctors' Fight for Justice and Workplace Safety Intensifies

For the 12th day in a row, junior doctors continued their hunger strike, rallying for justice concerning the recent death of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

As Dr. Sourav Dutta from North Bengal Medical College remains hospitalized due to the strike's toll, others, including Spandan Chowdhury and Rumelika Kumar, have joined the protest.

Protesters demand action on several fronts, including the removal of the state Health Secretary and reforms in hospital referral systems, while their call for justice has gained public support.

