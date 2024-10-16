Left Menu

Junior Doctors' Fight for Justice and Workplace Safety Intensifies

Junior doctors continued their hunger strike, demanding justice for a deceased colleague and improved workplace security. As health conditions deteriorate among the protesters, their resolve grows stronger. They demand system reforms, increased police protection, and removal of the state Health Secretary while garnering public support for their cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:39 IST
Junior Doctors' Fight for Justice and Workplace Safety Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the 12th day in a row, junior doctors continued their hunger strike, rallying for justice concerning the recent death of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

As Dr. Sourav Dutta from North Bengal Medical College remains hospitalized due to the strike's toll, others, including Spandan Chowdhury and Rumelika Kumar, have joined the protest.

Protesters demand action on several fronts, including the removal of the state Health Secretary and reforms in hospital referral systems, while their call for justice has gained public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024