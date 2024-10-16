Junior Doctors' Fight for Justice and Workplace Safety Intensifies
Junior doctors continued their hunger strike, demanding justice for a deceased colleague and improved workplace security. As health conditions deteriorate among the protesters, their resolve grows stronger. They demand system reforms, increased police protection, and removal of the state Health Secretary while garnering public support for their cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:39 IST
- Country:
- India
For the 12th day in a row, junior doctors continued their hunger strike, rallying for justice concerning the recent death of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
As Dr. Sourav Dutta from North Bengal Medical College remains hospitalized due to the strike's toll, others, including Spandan Chowdhury and Rumelika Kumar, have joined the protest.
Protesters demand action on several fronts, including the removal of the state Health Secretary and reforms in hospital referral systems, while their call for justice has gained public support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Experts Demand Justice and Accountability Three Years After Colombia's National Strike Killings
Embracing AI: Transforming Healthcare at GDHS-24
Julian Assange's Plea: A Quest for Freedom Over Justice
West Bengal Forms Committee to Address Healthcare Professionals' Grievances
Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Odisha