Shengjin Celebrates: A Trattoria's Tribute to Italy's Controversial Asylum Deal
In Shengjin, Albania, 'Trattoria Meloni' celebrates Italy's new asylum deal, which sends migrants to Albania. This arrangement is contested but praised by the restaurant owner. The initiative echoes Italy's past help to Albanians and is seen by locals as a potential economic boon.
A vibrant restaurant in Shengjin, Albania, has found a unique way to celebrate a new, controversial asylum deal between Italy and Albania.
Known as 'Trattoria Meloni,' this local eatery is a tribute to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her policies, featuring murals painted by Albanian artist Helidon Haliti. The deal, which places asylum seekers in Albania while their applications are processed, has drawn mixed reactions, with the restaurant owner praising Meloni's leadership.
The initiative mirrors a historical goodwill gesture from Italy when it accommodated Albanians fleeing turmoil in 1997. While human rights groups voice concerns about asylum rights, residents hope the deal will rejuvenate the local economy through job creation and increased local farming opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Italy's Role in G7 to Foster Middle East Peace
Italy Joins Race to Host Women's Euro 2029, Faces Tough Competition
Italy's Thrilling Comeback Levels America's Cup Series
Dramatic Nosedive: Italy's AC75 Boat Crashes in America's Cup Clash
Italy Triumphs in America's Cup Series After Dramatic Comeback