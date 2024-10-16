Left Menu

Shengjin Celebrates: A Trattoria's Tribute to Italy's Controversial Asylum Deal

In Shengjin, Albania, 'Trattoria Meloni' celebrates Italy's new asylum deal, which sends migrants to Albania. This arrangement is contested but praised by the restaurant owner. The initiative echoes Italy's past help to Albanians and is seen by locals as a potential economic boon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:45 IST
Shengjin Celebrates: A Trattoria's Tribute to Italy's Controversial Asylum Deal

A vibrant restaurant in Shengjin, Albania, has found a unique way to celebrate a new, controversial asylum deal between Italy and Albania.

Known as 'Trattoria Meloni,' this local eatery is a tribute to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her policies, featuring murals painted by Albanian artist Helidon Haliti. The deal, which places asylum seekers in Albania while their applications are processed, has drawn mixed reactions, with the restaurant owner praising Meloni's leadership.

The initiative mirrors a historical goodwill gesture from Italy when it accommodated Albanians fleeing turmoil in 1997. While human rights groups voice concerns about asylum rights, residents hope the deal will rejuvenate the local economy through job creation and increased local farming opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024