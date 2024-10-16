Shengjin Celebrates: A Trattoria's Tribute to Italy's Controversial Asylum Deal

A vibrant restaurant in Shengjin, Albania, has found a unique way to celebrate a new, controversial asylum deal between Italy and Albania.

Known as 'Trattoria Meloni,' this local eatery is a tribute to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her policies, featuring murals painted by Albanian artist Helidon Haliti. The deal, which places asylum seekers in Albania while their applications are processed, has drawn mixed reactions, with the restaurant owner praising Meloni's leadership.

The initiative mirrors a historical goodwill gesture from Italy when it accommodated Albanians fleeing turmoil in 1997. While human rights groups voice concerns about asylum rights, residents hope the deal will rejuvenate the local economy through job creation and increased local farming opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)