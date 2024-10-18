Swift Response Averts Disaster at Sealdah ESI Hospital
A fire erupted at Sealdah ESI Hospital on Friday morning, quickly controlled by ten fire tenders. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as most patients were evacuated safely. Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose was present at the site, as the blaze began around 5:30 am.
A fire broke out at Sealdah ESI Hospital on Friday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services.
Ten fire tenders were deployed to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control within two hours, ensuring no injuries occurred as patients were evacuated safely.
West Bengal's Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose arrived at the hospital following the incident, confirming that the fire had ignited around 5:30 am.
