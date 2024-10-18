Swift Response Averts Disaster at Sealdah ESI Hospital

A fire broke out at Sealdah ESI Hospital on Friday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Ten fire tenders were deployed to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control within two hours, ensuring no injuries occurred as patients were evacuated safely.

West Bengal's Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose arrived at the hospital following the incident, confirming that the fire had ignited around 5:30 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)